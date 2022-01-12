Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 12, 2022: Biden’s True Test — RNC Pays Trump Bills — Black and Missing

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

1. Tick Tock…You’re on the Clock, Mr. President

 

What You Need to Know:

President Biden and Vice President Harris took their support of voting rights legislation to Atlanta Tuesday. Mr. Biden put his support behind a “carve-out” of the Senate filibuster in order to pass two national voter protection bills, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

 

2. The GOP Goes For Broke on Trump 2024

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

The Republican National Committee (RNC)  is still covering legal bills for former President Donald Trump, and the price tag is staggering. From September to November alone, the RNC spent nearly $3 million of its donor money to pay law firms representing Trump in his various legal challenges.

 

3. Coronavirus Update: Health Experts Express Doubt of New ‘Deltacron’ Variant

What We Need to Know: 

Global health experts are casting doubts over reports of a new possible Covid-19 variant that appeared to be a combination of both the delta and omicron strains, called “deltacron,” saying it’s more likely that the “strain” is the result of a lab processing error.

 

4. Republican Anti-Vaxxers Suggest Gender Transition Drug Can Help With Covid-19

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

What You Need to Know:

Conservatives are suggesting people take testosterone suppressants instead of the Covid-19 vaccine to treat the virus. The suppressants are named spironolactone, dutasteride, and finasteride.

 

5. Black and Missing: Sheena Gibbs

What You Need to Know:

The Black and Missing Foundation needs help locating 40-year-old Sheena Gibbs.

 

Sheena was planning to leave her residence in the Rogers Park Community in Chicago, IL to care for her mother who is hospitalized in Davenport, Iowa.

The family last heard from Sheena on November 3.

 

If you or someone you know has information about the disappearance of Sheena, please go to the Black and Missing Foundation website.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 12, 2022: Biden’s True Test — RNC Pays Trump Bills — Black and Missing  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In…

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.
05.20.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22
Close