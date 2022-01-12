Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Medical Helicopter Crash Lands, Injuries Reported

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Closeup of flying red helicopter in contrast with blue sky

Source: imaginewithme / Getty

A medical helicopter that was based in Maryland crash landed in a Pennsylvania suburb Tuesday.

According got authorities, the chopper was on its way from a Chambersburg, Pennsylvania hospital to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. It crashed in Drexel Hill.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

All four passengers, including a 2-month-old girl, suffered injuries. The pilot and the infant are in stable condition.

Town officials are calling it a miracle that the pilot was able to make such a hard landing without hurting passengers or people on the ground.

The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services said the helicopter was based out of Hagerstown.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Medical Helicopter Crash Lands, Injuries Reported  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In…

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.
05.20.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22
Close