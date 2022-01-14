Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: John Legend Sells His Music Catalog & Did Simon Guobadia Forget His Son’s Birthday?!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Today’s segment of “Gary’s Tea” includes an update on John Legend and the major moves he’s making for the future of his music career plus a rumor about Simon Guobadia’s fathering skills that definitely needed to be cleared up.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The “Save Room” singer has reportedly sold the rights to his entire music catalog for an undisclosed amount, which gave the RSMS crew an interesting topic to debate in regards to how much he may be getting. Guobadia on the other hand caught flack after it was assumed that he forgot his son Christian’s birthday. Not only was he able to prove that the rumor was false, but future wifey Porsha also was able to chime in with a few receipts of her own.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the latest updates in “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: John Legend Sells His Music Catalog & Did Simon Guobadia Forget His Son’s Birthday?!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23
Close