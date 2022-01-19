Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Pushing For A Quick Trial Before June Election

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Race & Justice: Marilyn Mosby Interview

Source: Larry French / Getty

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is up for re-election in June. Her lawyer is now pushing for a quick trial in order to avoid missing out on that political race.

Mosby faces perjury charges. She’s also accused of making false statements on her mortgage applications.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Her lawyer said his client did nothing wrong by taking a COVID-19 hardship withdrawal from her retirement account to invest in Florida vacation homes. He said her Mahogany Elite travel businesses were impacted by the pandemic even though Mosby said she never made any money from them.

“I’m telling you she’s not only innocent but we have professionals she consulted with and she qualifies on one of those under the statute,” A. Scott Bolden said Monday.

A court appearance for Mosby has not been set yet.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Indicted On Federal Charges

See Also: Marilyn Mosby’s ‘Bogus’ Federal Indictment Is Rooted In ‘Racial Animus,’ Her Attorney Says

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Pushing For A Quick Trial Before June Election  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23
Close