Forthcoming Doc ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ Unpacks Bill Cosby’s Legacy [Video]

Get your popcorn ready.

Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Bill Cosby is a free man but not free from public scrutiny. A forthcoming documentary will examine how he went from American’s favorite television dad to disgraced comedian.

As spotted on Variety the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native’s legacy will now be critically examined in a new movie project. Titled We Need To Talk About Cosby the four-part series will detail his life from his very formative stages as budding comedian to setting the standard for fatherhood in the 1980’s via his critically acclaimed The Cosby Show. Naturally the release will also put an added focus and lens on his alleged history of drugging women, sexual battery and being a famous creep. It is written and directed by W. Kamau Bell of United Shades of America and Totally Biased fame.

Showtime bills the documentary as a “revealing four-part documentary series from writer/director W. Kamau Bell offering a deeply personal exploration of Bill Cosby’s descent from ‘America’s Dad’ to alleged sexual predator. Exploring the complex story of Cosby’s life and work, Bell invites comedians, educators, journalists and Cosby survivors to have a refreshingly candid, first of its kind conversation about the man, his career and his crimes. Bell takes an unfiltered look at his legacy and the unexpected ramifications for an industry that enabled him”.

We Need To Talk About Cosby will debut at the Sundance Film Festival on January. It will available for viewing and streaming on Showtime starting Sunday, January 30 at 10PM ET. You can watch the official trailer below.

First Photos Of Bill Cosby Surface After Prison Release From Overturned Conviction For Sexual Assault
15 photos

Forthcoming Doc ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ Unpacks Bill Cosby’s Legacy [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close