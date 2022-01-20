Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nene Leakes And Sha’Carri Richardson Among Rumored Star-Studded Cast For Next ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

We're all impatiently awaiting the next season of "Celebrity Big Brother" and if the cast is anything like this rumored list, we're in for a wild ride!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Rumors have been circulating all over the Internet over the alleged list of celebrities who’ve been tapped to join the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother, and if the rumors are true, this next season will be one for the books!

Among those allegedly tapped to join the cast are reality star Nene Leakes, track star Sha’Carri Richardson, singer Ne-Yo, NBA legend Lamar Odom and more. Tiffany “New York” Pollard was part of the original rumored list however, an unconfirmed report came out today stating that the former reality star will not be joining the cast because she is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to The Jasmine Brand, in addition to some of our faves, the rumored cast could also include singer/choreographer Todrick Hall who has choreographed for big names such as Beyonce, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Shangela.

After a three-year hiatus, fans are on the edge of their seats impatiently awaiting the next season of Celebrity Big Brother. The rumored star-studded cast is definitely grabbing the attention of fans alike who can’t wait to see all of the drama go down in the Big Brother house. The last season of Celebrity Big Brother aired in 2019 and singer Tamar Braxton was named the winner, making her the first Black winner of a U.S. season of the show at the time.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

While the official cast hasn’t been confirmed yet, if it’s anything like the rumored list, we know we’re in for a wild ride! Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 2 at 8PM et. on CBS! Will you be watching?
Don’t miss… 

Nene Leakes And Sha’Carri Richardson Among Rumored Star-Studded Cast For Next ‘Celebrity Big Brother’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

nene leakes , Sha'Carri Richardson

Videos
Latest

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70
Close