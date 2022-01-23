Sad news in the fashion industry today as it’s just been reported that legendary French fashion designer, Thierry Mugler, has died. He was 73 years old.
Although the designer’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, many fashion lovers expressed their shock, grief, and sadness at the tragic news in the post’s comments. “Oh no no no no no,” wrote one Instagram user while actress and fashionista Tracee Ellis Ross showed her support by posting three red heart emojis.
The fashion industry will miss this legendary designer deeply, but his legacy will live on through his art. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who knew and loved Thierry Mugler.
Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Has Passed Away At Age 73 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com