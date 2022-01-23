Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Has Passed Away At Age 73

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who knew and loved Thierry Mugler, as it's just been reported that the legendary fashion designer has died.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
"Thierry Mugler : Couturissime" Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Richard Bord / Getty

Sad news in the fashion industry today as it’s just been reported that legendary French fashion designer, Thierry Mugler, has died. He was 73 years old.

The designer’s team announced his passing earlier today on Instagram, sharing a black square to his personal profile that explained the tragic news. The caption was written in both English and French to accommodate all of Mugler’s different followers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the caption read.

Although the designer’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, many fashion lovers expressed their shock, grief, and sadness at the tragic news in the post’s comments. “Oh no no no no no,” wrote one Instagram user while actress and fashionista Tracee Ellis Ross showed her support by posting three red heart emojis.

Mugler is known for dressing some of our favorite fashion girls, including creating the costumes for Beyoncé’s 2009 I Am… World Tour as well as stylish looks for Cardi B, Rihanna, Normani, and more.And most recently, his two-toned, curve-hugging leggings have had our favorite girls in a chokehold as they’ve been spotted on beauties like Joie Chavis and Shantel Jackson who always seems to wear the look to perfection.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

The fashion industry will miss this legendary designer deeply, but his legacy will live on through his art. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who knew and loved Thierry Mugler.

Don’t miss… 

Normani Gives Us Fashion Goals In Sheer Mugler EnsembleMarlo Hampton, Shantel Jackson, Joie Chavis & Ari Fletcher Rock These Sexy Mugler Leggings

Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Has Passed Away At Age 73  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Thierry Mugler

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70
Close