Gary’s Tea: Ray J Asks Fans To Send Freaky Pictures To Get Flewed Out For A Meet & Greet [WATCH]

Jermaine Dupri is opening up about his relationship with Janet Jackson in the early 2000s. He says that you can’t play with rich women.

“You can’t really play with rich women. They can do whatever they want to do… You hang up on the phone with a rich woman, and call her all kinds of names and she calls you all kinds of names,” he shard. “You think you hung up the phone and then the doorbell rings. You’re like “What? What’s going on?” and that person be at your house”

In other news, Ray J is back in the streets. Princess Love filed for divorce yet again and Ray J is looking to fly out women after they send him some freaky photos.  Gary has all the tea on what will get the girls flewed out in the tea.

[caption id="attachment_829532" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: Denise Truscello / Getty[/caption] Ray J and Princess Love’s marriage isn’t looking so good at the moment. The 38-year-old singer/reality star blocked his pregnant wife on Instagram after she publicly put him on blast for leaving her and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas. In a since-deleted post, Princess shared a screenshot of her being denied access to her “husband’s” IG account with the caption saying Somebody tell Scooty boy he’s only hurting himself . This is so funny to me.” You already know the folks at The Shaderoom were all over it and caught it because nothing is ever truly deleted on the internet anymore. https://www.instagram.com/p/B5Ginufhq7A/   Love also hinted that her 3-year marriage to the RayCon Global owner could possibly be done when she responded to a follower’s comment saying, “My future husband would never,” and she replied, “Mine either, sis.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B5GmRpphANI/   If you need any further proof she might be over Ray J, a quick scroll through Love’s Instagram page you will notice it has been scrubbed clean of any existence of the “One Wish” singer. As you can imagine, Twitter users are also dragging Brandy’s brother for treating leaving his 8-month pregnant wife and daughter in Vegas. You can peep all the well deserved darts thrown his way in the gallery below. — Photo: Denise Truscello / Getty

Gary’s Tea: Ray J Asks Fans To Send Freaky Pictures To Get Flewed Out For A Meet & Greet [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70
