Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jaz-O Says He Gave Jay-Z The Gun He Used To Shoot His Own Brother

Who knew?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Big Daddy Kane's Birthday Party

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

One of Jay-Z‘s most underrated and overlooked songs is 1997’s “You Must Love Me” in which he revealed that he actually shot his own brother over some jewelry and while we never got a full story behind that scenario, Jaz-O recently shed some light on that ordeal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In an interview with DJ Vlad for VLAD TV, Jay-Z’s former partner-in-rhyme actually revealed that he was the man who gave Jay the gun that he used to clap his own brother. Confirming that Jay actually did shoot his own brother, Jaz does say “to be honest I don’t even think that he was aiming to like really hit him. In his defense, in all honesty, he just wanted give this ni**a a scare,” before revealing, “and it was my gun.”

In the song Jay-Z rapped “Runnin’ around in a circle, thinkin’ I’m assed out/hot gun burning my waist, ran straight to Jaz house,” and Jaz-O said that’s exactly what Jay did after shooting his brother saying Hov went there to drop off the gun after the incident. Though he knew he might’ve just possibly involved himself in a shooting, Jaz didn’t think twice about it because “he was my brother.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

That’s what friends are fooooor.

Check out the clip below and let us know your thoughts on the matter.

Jaz-O Says He Gave Jay-Z The Gun He Used To Shoot His Own Brother  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jay Z , Jaz-O

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

Dating apps can be the answer to a hopeless romantic's dream, and it can also be completely life-altering. The tragic…
12.07.41

Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old…

Surveillance video shows that at Palm Elementary School, in Ohio's Lorain City School District, a 9-year-old Black girl was made to…
01.01.70

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Accused Racist Hockey Player Kicked Off Team For…

Jacob Panetta just got himself booted from his position as a defenseman for the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast…
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70
Close