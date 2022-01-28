Local
DoorDash Driver Shot & Killed During Attempted Robbery

In this photo illustration the DoorDash logo seen displayed...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

A family of a DoorDash driver is seeking justice after she was shot and killed in Baltimore earlier this week.

Police said Cheryl McCormack was shot during a robbery at around 2 a.m. on Monday. Her incident came hours after a Little Italy restaurant manager was also shot and killed in Fells Point.

McCormack’s husband said she was delivering for DoorDash at the time when her car broke down on the 3900 block of White Avenue. She had a friend in the car with her.

The friend went to go get some gas when he was approached by two individuals. McCormack’s husband said they tried to take her wallet and purse, but she wouldn’t give it up, so they shot her.

The friend survived the robbery. McCormack will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Police have not made any arrests in her murder. If you know anything, you’re asked to give them a call.

Source: CBS Baltimore

DoorDash Driver Shot & Killed During Attempted Robbery  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

