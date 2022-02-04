One Vote: How To Register To Vote Online

The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and it’s time for the American electorate to prepare to have their voices heard by casting ballots in November.
While many Americans are already registered to participate in the 2022 midterms, we know there are still quite a few unregistered voters who wish to voice their choice.
Historically, to register to vote you had to fill out a physical form and mail it in, but not anymore. In select districts, you can register to vote online and through a number of websites. And yes, there is an app for that, too.
Now, registering to vote is as easy as reaching for your smartphone and completing the process from the palm of your hand.
Keep reading to find a list of ways to register to vote online.
VoterPal
This app is billed as being “faster and easier than ever to register yourself and others to vote, so everybody can get registered and represent!
It is also a bilingual app that is fully available in Spanish.
Just scan your driver’s license or state identification card and let VoterPal take care of the rest.
“The whole process should only take a few minutes.”
The app is only available for iOS only.
Vote.org
This popular online portal promises to take no longer than 30 seconds to get you registered to vote.
All you have to do is enter your name, mailing address, date of birth and email address and, voila, you’re finished!
Headcount
This web-based platform offering voter registration services promises to take about two minutes to complete and involves a series of steps, starting with entering your email address and zip code.
Vote.gov
This government-run website offers a simple, streamlined process to register people to vote.
In addition, the website makes several other resources available, including requirements to vote and an explanation of the election process.
USA.gov
Also supplied by the federal government, this online voter registration resource is even more comprehensive than the one above and offers services to individuals in all states and the District of Columbia.
For those who would prefer to complete the voter registration process the traditional way, the website also offers access to the National Mail Voter Registration Form that can be downloaded, printed, filled out and mailed via the U.S. Postal Service.
