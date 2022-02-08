Local
Baltimore DOT To Shut Down Portions of I-83 To Install Speed Cameras

Speed camera on a highway

Source: Simon McGill / Getty

Speed cameras are coming to the Jones Falls Expressway.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced daily lane closures over the next two weeks to install the cameras and signage.

Starting Tuesday, the right lane will be shut down from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the northbound and southbound sides of I-83 between Fayette Street and Northern Parkway. These closures are weather permitting.

There will also be closures on entrance and exit ramps during these times.

The cameras were approved last November by the Board of Estimates.

Officials placed a speed camera near the Pepsi during a one-week trial period. They found 150,000 potential citations. The speed limit on I-83 is 50 mph in most places.

“During this time the highest recorded speed was 173 miles per hour,” said Adrea Turner, chief of staff for the department of transportation.

Once all of the cameras are installed, speeders will receive a warning over a 90-day grace period before fines are issued.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DOT To Shut Down Portions of I-83 To Install Speed Cameras  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
Close