Buy Black B'More

Nails By Sharmie

Business Description: Let me bless your hands and your heart.

Business Website: https://linktr.ee/Nailsbysharmie

Social Media: @nails_by_sharmie on Instagram and Nails By Sharmie on Facebook

Farm To Temple

Business Description: Farm to Temple is Baltimore’s ready to eat meal prep and delivery company. Delicious, portioned out and seasoned right! Order by Friday at 8PM for FREE delivery on Sundays.

Business Website: https://www.farmtotemple.com/

Social Media: @FarmToTemple On Instagram and Facebook

Cake Mix

Business Description: Cake Mix is a custom cakery that specializes in innovative cakes, treats, and baked goods. Known for designing custom cakes that wow the senses of sight and taste.

Business Website: https://cakemixllc.com

Social Media: @CakeMixLLC on Instagram and Facebook

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-8-2022]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

