Solange Makes A Stylish Return To Instagram After A 4 Month Hiatus

Solo shows us that she's been living her best life during her 19-week social media hiatus.

Lena Horne Prize Event Honoring Solange Knowles Presented By Salesforce

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

The Knowles sisters don’t frequent social media often, but when they do, we can’t get enough of their caption-less posts that have us in a chokehold. After a 19-week hiatus from Instagram, Solange Knowles blessed us with a carousel that showed she’s smiling, thriving, and living her best life.

Solo wet our appetite with a selfie before transitioning to a shot of her in a cheeky bikini somewhere in a tropical location. The next photo features the singer laying across a couch in a red bodysuit, with her curls running wild and free. She sits on the floor in a black netted bralette and a matching knee-high garter belt combo in her next slide. Solo flashed her pearly whites in the next photo. She also showed off a head full of gorgeous natural curls, and judging from the background, the Crains in the Sky crooner was on set getting some work done. Solo blesses us with another selfie in the next slide. She is dressed pretty casually in a brown velour zip-up jacket and beige sunglasses. 

The rest of the photos show the singer relaxing, swimming, and enjoying nature. Solange sitings are rare, so when we get them the internet rejoices. Fans and celebrities welcomed her re-emergence with loving comments.

Erykah Badu wrote, “There she go 💋💋💋.”

Taraji P Henson said, “There’s my baby!!!! 😍😍😍

Fan nicokartel wrote, “i love it when you disappear for 3 months and then just come back lookin’ like a mountain of gold… that’s how you do it.”

We agree! It’s refreshing to see the youngest sister of the Knowles clan out here glowing and thriving. What do you think?

 

Solange Makes A Stylish Return To Instagram After A 4 Month Hiatus  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close