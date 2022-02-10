Savannah James Has Her Jimmy Choo x Mugler Boots On Our Necks; Slays Again

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Another day, another slay! Our good sis Savannah James has her foot on our necks with no signs of letting up. The matriarch of the James’ family came through rocking the new Jimmy Choo x Mugler footwear capsule collection to the star-studded launch party in Beverly Hills.

Celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Megan Fox, Karrueche Tran and Nicole Ari Parker were all in attendance to celebrate the extravagant launch. Chloe, who wore a curve-hugging, satin bodysuit, hit the stage to perform.

The Jimmy Choo x Mugler collection bridges signature looks from the luxury brands that both launched in the 70s. The capsule collection combines looks that were made popular by both brands in the 90s. From illusion mesh, as seen on Savannah James, to a “longer, bitchier” toe and leather straps as described by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi (Vogue), the collection is already sold out in many sizes in the website.

Styled by Icon Tips, Savannah is one of the first to don the collection that i available to pre-order. Savannah is wearing the Jimmy Choo x Mugler Stripe Mesh Sock Booties ($1,395), available for pre-order.

Savannah is quickly becoming one of favorite stylistas. We’re watching her and her squad: Icon Tips and hairstylist King Carter.

