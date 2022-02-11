Get Valentine’s Day Ready With A Beauty Tutorial By MUA Anika Kai

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to make sure you have your date night look in order. We’ve already given you some great gift ideas from Black-owned businesses; we told you about a few Black-owned skincare brands that’ll keep your face fresh for bae; we even shared a few Black-owned lingerie brands you should have in your rolodex. Now that we’ve got those necessities out of the way, it’s time to hit you with some makeup inspiration from our resident makeup artist, Anika Kai.

Last month, Anika reviewed Morphe’s Sweetest Tea Collection, stating it was perfect for a Valentine’s Day slay. It looks like she’s sticking to her guns because she uses the palette once again for this tutorial, showing the range the Sweetest Tea shadows provide. For her sexy Valentine’s Day makeup, she opts for bold pinks and deep purples to create a fun, flirty, sexy look. Check it out below!

If you loved that look, but want something less vibrant, check out her original review of the Sweetest Tea collection. And for more fun makeup ideas, subscribe to her YouTube Channel!

