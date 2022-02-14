Celebrity News
Naomi Campbell Introduces Her Daughter For The First Time Ever In British Vogue’s March Issue [Photos]

Dior Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Naomi Campbell shares the cover of British Vogue with her adorable daughter. The famed super model introduces her daughter to the world for the very first time in the magazine’s March issue.

Campbell gets candid about doing motherhood her way and on her own terms. The 51 year old model and businesswoman is photographed for the first time with her 9 month old daughter for the cover of British Vogue’s March issue. Campbell has been in the industry since she was 15, and she has always kept her intimate moments to herself. However, she gave a little glimpse into her life as a new mom with the publication.

She made an announcement in May 2021 that she had welcomed her first baby, sharing little to no details about her daughter at the time. In the exclusive interview and covers tory with British Vogue, Campbell confirms that her daughter is not adopted.

“She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” the model tells British Vogue. “She is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

In true Campbell fashion, most people knew nothing of her plans to become a mom in the first place, but Campbell confirms she, “always knew that one day I would be a mother.”

Campbell also shares that she is open to adding more kids to her growing family.

“It’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” Campbell says about motherhood, later adding, “why not?” to having more babies.

The international superstar model does everything big, and motherhood is not an exception for her. Campbell also shares how she has been able to relive her childhood.

“I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of,” Campbell shares.

Campbell is keeping her daughter first adding, “Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?”

Catch Naomi Campbell and her daughter in the March issue of British Vogue here. Take a look at the cover below.

Naomi Campbell Introduces Her Daughter For The First Time Ever In British Vogue’s March Issue [Photos]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

naomi campbell

Close