Normani And Ryan Destiny Turn Heads In Fierce Denim Looks

Normani and Ryan Destiny were serving Black Girl Magic yesterday in their fierce denim looks.

2019 Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Normani and Ryan Destiny were out serving all of Black Girl Magic yesterday when the melanated beauties were spotted out and about on the scene in Los Angeles for some of the Big Game festivities. Both ladies looked absolutely stunning, radiating all of their brown skin beauty and serving fierce looks in the process!

Normani opted for an all-denim look, rocking a denim top and matching mini skirt set from Alexandre Vauthier’s FW ’21 collection. She paired the look with denim thigh-high boots from Balenciaga and a matching denim clutch purse by Chanel. She wore her new golden brown locs in a wavy hairstyle that was parted down the middle and framed both sides of her face.

Ryan Destiny matched Normani’s fly and also opted for denim thigh-high boots. Instead of a head-to-toe denim look, however, the former Star actress opted for an oversized white t-shirt dress. She rocked her hair in a half up half down hairstyle with edges swapped to perfection.

Both ladies wore their makeup to a minimum, giving us soft glam looks and letting their natural beauty shine through as they served face and lewks for their day out ahead of Sunday’s Big Game.

Check out the look below via Fashion Bomb Daily.

Lookin good, ladies! What do you think of Normani and Ryan Destiny’s looks?

Normani And Cardi B Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art

Normani, Draya, Dess Dior Slay In This Sexy Dion Lee Crochet Skirt

Close