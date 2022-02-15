Hair
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Rocks Adorable Heart Shaped Braid For Valentine’s Day

Tia Mowry-Hardrict rocked her hair in an adorable heart-shaped braid for a date night with her hubby on Valentine's Day.

The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Tia Mowry-Hardrict surely enjoyed her Valentine’s Day date night with her hubby, Cory Hardrict, and took to Instagram earlier today to share photos from their romantic night out.

For their romantic evening, the actress wore a hot pink mini dress with ruffled long sleeves. She paired the look with red pointed-toe pumps and wore soft glam on her face. For her hair, she rocked a high, braided ponytail that she wore over to one side while the back of her hair featured a heart-shaped braid that was connected to the long ponytail that hung down her back.

“How the Hardricts did Valentine’s Day. You know I love love and Valentine’s Day!,” the 43-year-old Family Reunion actress captioned the photo set before tagging her glam squad, including her hairstylist, in the photo. Check it out below.

Many of Tia’s 9.9 million Instagram followers were loving seeing the happy couple in love, taking to the comment section to write comments like” Come through Black Love!! You two look AMAZING. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” and complimenting Tia’s look, writing, “Valentine’s Day heels👠👠👠👠👠👠👠👠👠👠👠👠💓💓💓💓💓💓,” and “Black Queen.”

The couple also participated in the viral couple’s challenge on the love day, taking to Instagram to share the adorable video of themselves quizzing each other on a variety of questions. When asked who was the better cook, the couple each picked themselves, leaving fans laughing at how adorable they both are. “His answer for who’s the better cook’ and your reaction took me out,” one fan wrote.

Check out the adorable video below.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Rocks Adorable Heart Shaped Braid For Valentine’s Day  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

