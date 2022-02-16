Celebrity News
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tricia Ana Face Sliced & Chain Stolen In Party Brawl

The former common law wife of Akon.

Tricia Ana

Source: @tricia_ana / Instagram

One of reality television’s prettiest faces got into a very ugly situation. Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood talent Tricia Ana got into a fight that resulted in her face being cut and her jewelry missing.

What should have been a celebratory time for the model turned personality during Super Bowl weekend quickly went bad. As per TMZ Tricia Ana and her entourage attended an affair in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, California.

Apparently not everyone in her section got along though. Video captured at the party shows Ana getting into a heated argument with an unidentified woman wearing a denim jacket. Things unfortunately got even more tense and the altercation spilled outside and the two started exchanging blows. A third person jumped into the fight and that’s when Tricia was sliced on the right side of her face.

To add even more insult to her injuries her very icy and pricy necklace fell on the ground. A man seen wearing a black t-shirt and green pants is spotted picking up the piece and going on his merry way. The celebrity gossip site claims the chain is worth a cool $15,000. Tricia was rushed to a nearby medical facility where she was treated for the attack. HipHopDX reports that her face required about 20 stiches to close the wound. The Los Angeles Police Department have confirmed they are investigating the altercation but have yet to make any arrests.

In a recent Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, February 15 she appears all smiles. You can watch the footage of the brawl below.

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tricia Ana Face Sliced & Chain Stolen In Party Brawl  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close