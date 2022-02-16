Celebrity News
‘Love Heals’: Miguel And Ex-Wife Nazanin Mandi Stylishly Announce Their Reconciliation

After announcing their split from one another back in September, Miguel and his ex-wife Nazanin Mandi are now officially back together.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Vide – Step and Repeat

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Love wins again!

After announcing their split from one another back in September, Miguel and his ex-wife Nazanin Mandi are now officially back together.

On Feb. 15, the “Adorn” singer revealed that he and his wife of three years had reconciled. “Love heals. Proud of us”, the 36-year-old R&B singer wrote, signing off his gushy post on behalf of “The Pimentel’s.” Miguel shared a few photos of himself hugged and loving up against his boo Nazanin.

The 35-year-old model and life coach also rejoiced about her rekindled romance with Miguel, telling her 1.7 million followers and fans on Instagram: “Heal the root so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us,” she added.
In late September, the high school sweethearts shocked fans when they announced that they would be parting ways “after 17 years together.”

“Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well,” a rep for the two celebs told PEOPLE.

Miguel and Nazanin went on their first date in 2005 and got engaged in January 2016. They were married in an intimate ceremony in Simi Valley, Calif. in November 2018. According to Nazanin, who’s gearing up to star in AllBlk’s new dating dramedy À La Carte, the pair met when they were just 18-years-old. The actress interviewed Miguel for a behind-the-scenes DVD he was gearing up to release to promote his first music video.

“I asked him a question that wasn’t on my Q; A, which was: ‘All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?’” she recalled to Vogue. “And he smiled and said, ‘No, but I’m looking for one.’ We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date . . . and ever since then, it’s been one hell of a ride!”

Rumors of the pair’s rekindled romance surfaced back in January when the two lovers were spotted vacationing with one another at the super luxurious Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah. Leaked photos revealed the seemingly separated stars laughing and smiling from ear to ear as they enjoyed time together frolicking in the wilderness.

Before that, The Pimentel’s were seen dining out on more than one occasion with one another.

A video posted by The Shade Room back in November 2021, captured the “How Many Drinks” crooner keeping Naz company after a Lasik eye surgery procedure. “He has Lasik sympathy pains for me lol,” she captioned the cute clip. “[He] couldn’t have me be the only one wearing an eye patch.”

It was only a matter of time before these lovebirds found their way back to one another.

'Love Heals': Miguel And Ex-Wife Nazanin Mandi Stylishly Announce Their Reconciliation

