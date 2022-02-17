Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon Begs For Mariah, Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Break Up & Simone Biles Is Engaged

Following a week that kicked off with Valentine’s Day, “Gary’s Tea” dedicates today’s celebrity news recap to the matters of love — one who wants that old thing back, others who are calling it quits, a pair getting back together and young lovers that will soon become husband and wife.

Nick Cannon decided to profess his love for ex-wife Mariah Carey through song, and it appears he may be trying to reconcile after many, many baby mommas later. While he tries to win back his ex, politician Cory Booker & actress Rosario Dawson are deciding to become exes themselves after recently announcing their split. Cheer up though, as Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi officially got back together for Valentine’s Day after announcing their separation months ago. If that wasn’t enough to warm your heart, Olympic fave Simone Biles will be joining the married life soon enough too after a surprise engagement announcement earlier this week to boyfriend Jonathan Owens of the Houston Texans.

See what the crew had to say about the stories in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

