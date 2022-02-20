Celebrity News
Keke Wyatt Took To Instagram To Announce That She’s Pregnant With Her 11th Child

Congratulations to Keke Wyatt who has just announced that she's pregnant with her 11th child!

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

 

Congratulations to songstress Keke Wyatt as she’s just announced that she and her husband Zackariah Darring are expecting their second child together!

The singer took to Instagram to announce the big news with a series of pictures, writing “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch!”

In one of the photos in the big baby announcement, Wyatt is seen posing with her husband and nine of their kids, adding that “Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!”

Check it out below!

Then Keke took to her Instagram page again to share a gorgeous photo of herself from a glamourous maternity shoot where she donned a bright red wrap dress with a cut-out detailing at the stomach allowing her to show off her growing baby bump. For this look, she wore her hair in a platinum blonde style that was parted down the middle and framed her flawless face as she posed in nature and letting the sun serve as a natural filter. Check it out below.

While this will be the eleventh child for Keke, it’s the second for her and her husband, who welcomed their son, Ke’Riah Darring, on January 6, 2020.

Congratulation to Keke Wyatt on her growing family!

