Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Spike Lee Gives Update On ‘He Got Game’ Sequel & Denzel Washington’s Interest In Reprising Lead Role

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Among the GOAT sports films, Spike Lee’s 1998 basketball masterpiece He Got Game is considered by many to be a cult classic that solidified the diverse acting chops of legendary thespian Denzel Washington and helped make a household name out of then-NBA rookie Ray Allen.

In the current era of remakes, reboots and spinoffs, the possibility of He Got Game 2 coming to fruition has been a topic of heavy discussion over years. Now, it looks like Spike Lee just gave us a definite answer on the potential of a sequel that might not be too pleasing for anticipating fans.

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While sitting down for an interview during the NBA All-Star Game festivities this past weekend, Lee was asked by retired NBA player-turned-analyst Grant Hill on whether or not we’ll be getting a He Got Game sequel in the near future. “Ray [Allen] was asking me that yesterday,” he said with a  nervous laugh, following up by simply stating, “Denzel [Washington] said he’s not doing it.”

 

 

The film, which centers heavily on the father/son relationship between the characters that Washington and Allen play, respectively, ends on a bit of a cliffhanger as James Shuttlesworth remains in prison with a grim fate and the athletic career of Jesus Shuttlesworth is only left to the imagination of viewers. Those facts alone leave much room for a sequel to be made, but there’s also the reality that He Got Game failed at the box office to surpass its $25 million budget and gained Lee a “Worst Sense of Direction” nomination at the now-defunct Stinkers Bad Movie Awards.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Of all the sequels we’ve seen so far get made or in the production phase, the potential of He Got Game 2 doesn’t seem too far off and we can only hope Denzel reconsiders his stance. Would you want to see this film get made? Could it work without its Oscar-winning lead, maybe focusing on a new high school hoop star hopeful? Let us know your thoughts on this!

 

 

Spike Lee Gives Update On ‘He Got Game’ Sequel & Denzel Washington’s Interest In Reprising Lead Role  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Denzel Washington , Spike Lee

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
01.01.70

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
12.05.64

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
09.13.63

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
01.01.70

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
01.01.70

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
06.29.59

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70
Close