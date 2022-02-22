Ciara Served Face And Posed For Instagram In A Mugler RTW Look

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara took to Instagram to serve a LEWK and we’re loving it!

Earlier today, the songstress took to the social platform to show off her Mugler FW21 RTW look that was everything! Styled by Kollin Carter, Ci Ci wore a black and blue striped jean look with a matching sheer black and blue top. She accessorized the look with black peep-toe heels and wore minimal jewelry including gold bracelets around her wrists. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown and blonde locs in a silked pressed style that was parted over to one side and framed the side of her face.

In the four-part photo carousel, the “Level Up” singer served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the only time the wife and mother sent Instagram into a frenzy over her fashionable posts. Just a few days ago, Ciara took to the platform once again but this time to show off her fashionable YSL Jean Boot look that was absolutely everything. Then the songstress took to the social platform to show off her YSL jean boots which were a pair of blue jeans connected to blue jean boots. She paired this look with an oversized jean shirt which featured an exposed fleece lining at the collar and accessorized the fashionable ensemble with a plethora of gold chains, including a gold belt chain and statement-making gold chain necklaces that she wore dropped around her neck.

Check it out below.

What do you think of Ciara’s fashionable ensembles?

