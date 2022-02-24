Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nick Cannon Calls Pregnant Sex A Turn-On: “It’s Magical, It’s God-Like”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The sex life of Nick Cannon has surprisingly been a topic of heavy discussion over the past few years, mainly due to the fact that he’s fathered seven kids with four different women in a span of a decade and has an eighth child on the way later this year by a fifth woman.

Although he recently claimed to be done with planting his seed for the time being, a recent comment he made about having sex during pregnancy has us thinking he’ll be on baby no. 9 in no time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During a recent segment of “The Sex Question” on his daytime series The Nick Cannon Show, his Man Panel was asked whether or not men get turned on by the idea of being intimate with pregnant women. “I’ll take this one,” Cannon responded enthusiastically, continuing on by adding, “I’m going to be honest, it’s the most amazing turn-on.”

Take a look below at Cannon’s explanation behind his love for getting it in during gestation:

“When you see a woman that’s bearing your child, that life-bearer, it’s magical — it’s God-like! Like, I truly believe women are the closest thing to God on this planet, especially during that process.

I know sometimes you think when you’re pregnant you might get a little insecure because your body is not how it normally is, but your body is doing something that my body can’t. That in itself, I’m in awe. I want to just understand, and ‘get involved’ in whatever way I possibly can.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

He went on to jokingly say to the audience, “I’ma be honest, I know it’s a bunch of y’all dudes in my baby mamas’ DMs when they be pregnant. Y’all little freaks.”

Watch the clip below via The Nick Cannon Show, and let us know how you feel about sex during pregnancy:

Nick Cannon Calls Pregnant Sex A Turn-On: “It’s Magical, It’s God-Like”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

nick cannon

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
02.22.22

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
02.18.22

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
02.17.22

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
02.16.22

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
02.15.22
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
02.11.22
Close