Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Make History As First Same-Sex Couple To Cover Essence

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts are not shy about showing off their love and recently the married couple graced the cover of Essence’s March/April 2022 issue where they made history as the first same-sex couple to do so!Niecy took to Instagram to share the gorgeous magazine cover with the caption, “Making H E R S T O R Y ,” and then thanking Essence for the historic cover writing, “Thank you @essence for choosing The 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐬 as your FIRST same sex couple to cover you magazine! #BettsOfWorlds #MakingHistory #Herstory #BlackHistoryMonth:” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Thank you ve to win! First For the cover, the 52-year-old actress looked stunning as she donned a half-up, half-down hairstyle as she posed alongside her 42-year-old partner. Betts also took to Instagram to share the cover in her own post with the caption, “H E R S T O R YThank you @essence for allowing Lve to win! First #SameSex couple to Ever grace the Cover.”

The new issue hits newsstands March 1 and features the lovebirds as they open up about their love story and explain why they are happier now more than ever. “The least of my attraction is gender,” the actress told the magazine. “What I was and am still attracted to is Jessica’s soul. She was the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my life. Now that I’ve experienced it, I can’t imagine going through life without it.”

She continued, “Not only was it challenging for me to realize I’m having feelings for a woman that I’ve normally had for a man, but it was compounded by the fact that this is my friend. ” thought, ‘What I do not want to do is anything that would allow this person to not be in my life for the rest of my life.’”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The couple shocked everyone in August 2020 when they made a surprise announcement on their Instagram accounts revealing that they had tied the knot. The couple recalled that moment to Essence explaining how they originally made plans to post the photo and jet off to Mexico for some alone time, but they changed their plans and traveled to Santa Barbara instead where they held hands and prayed before making their big marriage announcement. “A lot of people thought it was like a movie or some promo,” Nash told Essence of the surprise announcement. “They started calling everybody, and we were like, ‘This is insane.’ I never knew why where you lay your head is such a big deal to other people. I was like, ‘People care?’”

She continued, “We’re extremely compatible. Sometimes you can be attracted to somebody but don’t have a lot in common. But we have such natural compatibility that we can be around each other, work together and hang out all day. If there was a 25th hour, we would be right up in it.”

Don’t miss… What a wonderful display of love! Check out the full interview here

Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Make History As First Same-Sex Couple To Cover Essence was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: