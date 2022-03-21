Arts & Entertainment
Beyoncé In Talks To Perform ‘Be Alive’ At The Oscars From The Same Compton Tennis Court That Venus And Serena Williams Trained

Beyoncé is reportedly in talks to perform her latest single, "Be Alive" at this year's Oscars on a very special stage in honor of Venus and Serena Williams.

The planning for this year’s Oscars celebration is well underway and it looks like Beyoncé is reportedly in talks for a very special performance at the annual awards show.

According to Variety, the singer is set to land an iconic performance for the best original song nominee who may take the stage to perform “Be Alive,” the single written for the film, “King Richard.” Variety reports that “Beyoncé’s camp has been in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, Calif.”  The Compton tennis court is the same tennis court where Venus and Serena Williams trained as children under their father, Richard, whom the film is based on.

Variety also reports that the performance could also feature the film’s lead actor, Will Smith, who could appear onsite with Beyoncé and then potentially head to the awards venue just in time for the announcement of the best actor category, where he’s nominated for his role in the film.

Although none of the reports have been confirmed by the Oscars or by Beyoncé’s team as of yet, the performance would be a great opportunity for the elegant award show to shine a spotlight on the city of Compton and pay homage to the place where Venus and Serena began their journey to becoming some of the greatest athletes of all time.

The 2022 Academy Awards will air this Sunday, March 27.

