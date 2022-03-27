Arts & Entertainment
Beyoncé Opens The 2022 Oscars With A Spectacular Performance Of ‘Be Alive’

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscar Awards with a performance of "Be Alive" from the hit film, "King Richard."

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW

The most anticipated performance of the year thus far just happened and as usual, Queen B did not disappoint! We’ve been waiting for Beyoncé to hit the stage with her spectacular performance of “Be Alive” from the hit film, King Richard, all week long, and tonight, we were finally graced with the queen’s presence as she opened the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony with the legendary performance.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW

As anticipated, Bey did not perform live from the Oscars’ stage but rather from a Compton tennis court – the same tennis court that Venus and Serena Williams practiced on as children w when they laid the foundation to becoming the legendary tennis champions they are today. The performance was in honor of the Williams sisters and the King Richard film which is based on Venus and Serena’s life and upbringing while focusing on the strength, perseverance, and love of their iconic father and former coach, Richard.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Venus and Serena Williams introduced the performance which then panned to show Bey at the tennis court as she was joined by dancers and an orchestra all wearing matching tennis ball green-colored looks. Beyoncé looked especially stunning for the occasion as she donned a glamourous feather trim look with a diamond-encrusted garter bracelet, matching gloves, and a glamorous makeup that was just as blinged out as her jewelry.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW

Check out the full performance below.

 

Another surprise of the night was seeing Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who was spotted during the performance on stage with her mama among the group of dancers. To match the performance, the pre-teen donned a matching lime green two-piece look and dark sunnies. Check it out below.

The song, “Be Alive”, is nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars while Will Smith, the film’s lead actor, is nominated for Best Actor. The film itself is up for Best Picture and after Bey’s legendary performance, we can’t wait to see it take home all of the awards of the night!

Beyoncé Opens The 2022 Oscars With A Spectacular Performance Of ‘Be Alive’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

