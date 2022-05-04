That IS This Sunday: 7 Ways To Celebrate Mother’s Day If You’re A Last Minute Planner

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Calling all last minute planners! In case you forgot to make plans, here is a gentle reminder that Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 8. Check out a few things you can do to celebrate the special mothers in your life inside.

Mother’s Day is the perfect day to celebrate one of the most challenging jobs on the planet. With recent news of government officials working to overturn Roe v. Wade, honoring the special women who chose to groom and nurture us is especially important this year. This day is often extended to generations of mothers, grandmothers, great-grandmothers, stepmothers, as well as, to mother figures.

In the United States, Mother’s Day is commemorated annually on the second Sunday in May. It is a national holiday, and though it’s not federally celebrated, it is honored across the world.

Historically, festivals were put on in ancient times to honor mothers and often tied to gods and goddesses. The Phrygians held a festival for Cybele, the Great Mother of the Gods. The Greeks and Romans also honored the mother figure of their gods. Today, a significant festival in India, Durga-puja, honors the goddess Durga.

Here in the States, three women were most instrumental in establishing the tradition of Mother’s Day: Ann Reeves Jarvis, Julia Ward Howe, and Ann’s daughter, Anna M. Jarvis. Learn more about these three great women who fought for children’s welfare, health and peace.

The central theme in every country is about honoring the women who risked it all to give birth and groom us thereafter. It is important to celebrate their accomplishments. The year is flying by, so if you may have forgotten to make brunch reservations or plan an excursion for your mom it’s okay. We have a few ways you can make it happen by Sunday below:

1. Call Her & Do That “Little Dance Y’all Do”

The simplest way to make your mom’s day is by giving her a call. Extend a thoughtful heartfelt message to her virtually, and maybe perform a special FaceTime/virtual performance to make her day a little bit brighter. You know moms love when we do that little dance. If you have little ones yourself, this is the perfect way for them to bring a smile to grandma’s face.

2. Watch A Lifetime Movie For Old Time’s Sake

A guilty pleasure for many moms is watching Lifetime movies and predicting the ending before it even begins. Take some time to watch a movie with your mom side by side. Often times, we are so consumed with our own lives. On Mother’s Day, I’m sure she would appreciate if you put the phone down and spend some quality time together.

3. Cook Brunch At Home

Unfortunately, most places are extremely booked for Mother’s Day brunch by now. So if you can’t reserve a table, make brunch for mom and the family at home. It’s far more cost efficient and adds even more sentimental value. Grab the muffins and mimosas and have brunch at the crib!

4. DIY & Create Something Special

Do it yourself. Tap into your creativity and make mom a playlist, special video or handmade art. Yes, you’re a bit old for arts and crafts, but we promise mom will appreciate something handmade over store bought any day. Get creative and make her day!

5. Picnic Date

The idea of spending time in nature is always best. Find a cute and quaint park to take mom on a picnic date with lunch and cute decorative flowers. It’s as easy as 1-2-3.

6. Offer A Helping Hand

As our moms get older, they could use a bit more help around the house. Offer to tend to her garden, do some yard work or even fix some things around the house. The least we can do for the 18+ years of motherhood.

7. Gift Her Flowers Or Coins

The sweetest and easiest thing to do is to send her a bouquet of her favorite flowers. There are a number of delivery options to look into that have great turnaround times. If not a bouquet of flowers, send her COINS! Everyone can use some extra cash, so why not spend it on the woman who gave you everything.

These are just a few options for mom. Comment with some of your favorite things to do for your mom below.

That IS This Sunday: 7 Ways To Celebrate Mother’s Day If You’re A Last Minute Planner was originally published on globalgrind.com