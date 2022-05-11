Gunna Surrenders To Authorities In Fulton County

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta rapper Gunna is now behind bars in Fulton County, Georgia.

The 28-year-old, born Sergio Kitchens, was reportedly booked into the county jail early Wednesday morning.

Gunna has been charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act related to the 56-count indictment targeting alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang.

On Monday, May 9, Atlanta rapper Young Thug, born Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Williams and almost three dozen members of his YSL team were named. The listed charges range from drug possession to murder.

Read the full indictment below.

Watch Tuesday’s press conference.

