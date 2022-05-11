Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In the tea, Gary drops that our favorite auntie Mo’Nique will be returning to our screens! It’s been years since the actress has been on our screens and 50 Cent is putting her back to work in a role for season two of BMF. In other news, Tyrese caused Dr. Dre to lose $200 million after he leaked information about the rapper and producer about to become a billionaire.

The tea is juicy today so click the link below.

Gary’s Tea: Dr. Dre Lost $200 Million Because Tyrese Leaked Beats-Apple Deal [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com