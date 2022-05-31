‘Thoughts And Prayers’: Video Shows NRA’s Unwitting Leader Mocked Brilliantly After Mass Shootings

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) couldn’t have possibly thought that after two inconceivably horrific mass shootings happened and made national headlines within weeks of each other that they would be able to have their little guns-against-humanity convention in peace and without any outside interruption. But if they did think that, booooy were they in for a surprise.

The NRA went ahead and held its annual convention in Houston, Texas—the same state where 19 children and two adults were mercilessly gunned down that same week. During the convention, Jason Selvig, a member of the comedy duo The Good Liars, grabbed a microphone to sing the prayers of NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre and defend him from criticism that he and his boys-and-guns club don’t do enough to prevent mass shootings carried out by people who arm themselves with the same weapons the NRA dedicates itself to praising and preserving.

MORE: At NRA Leadership Meeting Trump Doubles Down On Flawed ‘Good Guy With A Gun’ Rhetoric Days After Horrific Uvalde Shooting

Only, Selvig wasn’t so much singing LaPierre’s praises as much as he was laying on a thick layer of sarcasm in a room full of old, crusty gun nuts who probably wouldn’t know obvious satire if it, well, grabbed the mic and interrupted their little gun-humpers anonymous meeting.

“My name is Jason Selvig and I’m from West Palm Beach, Florida and I would like to say that I am sick and tired of the leftwing media and frankly, people in this room today, spreading misinformation about Wayne LaPierre whenever there is a mass shooting,” Selvig said. “They all say that Wayne LaPierre isn’t doing enough to stop these mass shootings and even implying that Wayne LaPierre has played a part in making it easier for these shooters to get guns, to get weapons.”

I must admit that, at this point, Selvig even had me going for a second. But it was the next part that gave the game away.

“You heard it after Las Vegas, you heard it after Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, you heard it after Columbine, you heard it after Parkland, you heard it after Virginia Tech, you heard it after El Paso, you heard it after Buffalo, you kept hearing that Wayne LaPierre isn’t doing enough and frankly, that’s not true,” Selvig continued. (This was when I knew what he was doing because an actual Second Amendment PornHub enthusiast forgets about all the past mass shootings the second they leave the news cycle.) “The NRA, under Wayne LaPierre’s leadership has provided thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families and maybe these mass shootings would stop happening if we all thought a little bit more and prayed a little bit more.”

Selvig said in closing: “I’m asking everyone in this room to think, to pray, give your thoughts and your prayers and your prayers and your thoughts. And if we give enough of these thoughts and these prayers these mass shootings will stop. So I want to thank you Wayne LaPierre for all your thoughts and all your prayers.”

The most hilarious thing about this video is that even after Selvig’s dramatic emphasis on “thoughts and prayers,” the audience didn’t seem to understand what was even going on and many in the crowd still applauded for him after he was done. It’s almost as of the room was full of old, out of touch firearm fanatics who couldn’t tell that the man with the mic was actually making fun of them while making an anti-NRA point that clearly flew so far above their heads they probably just thought it was a stray bullet they had no reason to be concerned about.

For the rest of us, though, this was pretty damn entertaining.

SEE ALSO:

Firearm Manufacturers Play Major Role In American Gun Culture

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Deflects To Chicago Gun Narrative Following Uvalde School Shooting

‘Thoughts And Prayers’: Video Shows NRA’s Unwitting Leader Mocked Brilliantly After Mass Shootings was originally published on newsone.com