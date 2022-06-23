Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re two days into summer, but if you’re local to the area, then you know the Maryland State Fair is one of everyone’s favorite “end of summer” traditions.

However, this year, I need all of my Y2K stans to make their way to the front because Nelly will be taking center stage!

Maryland State Fair organizers announced that the “Air Force Ones” rapper will be headlining on Friday, Sept. 9.

In addition, country singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina will co-headline on Sept. 10 and the rock band Styx will close on Sept. 11.

The fair is scheduled to fun Thursday-Sunday beginning Aug. 25 and ending on Sept. 11.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m.

Nelly Set To Headline Maryland State Fair In September was originally published on 92q.com