Baltimore Police announced that they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of Timothy Reynolds.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested in Essex shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. He along with his father was taken to the homicide division in Baltimore City.

The teen was charged as an adult for first-degree murder.

Last Thursday, Reynolds was shot and killed following a heated confrontation with a group of squeegee workers Downtown.

According to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, around 4:30 p.m., the driver had a heated interaction with the squeegee workers near Conway and Light Street. At some point during that interaction, the driver parked his vehicle and attempted to attack them with a bat. Following the attempt, one of the workers pulled out a gun and shot the 48-year-old driver.

Mayor Brandon Scott is set to hold a press conference this afternoon.

15-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Connection To Last Week’s Squeegee Incident was originally published on 92q.com