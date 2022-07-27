PrettyLittleThing Launches Fashion Collection With Draya Michele And We Want Every Piece!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Draya Michele and Fashion Brand PrettyLittleThing link up for a collection, and every piece is on point!

If you are one of the millions of people who follow Draya Michele on Instagram, then we are pretty sure you admire most of her fashion looks. The popular model has a way of stealing the show with sexy outfits that accent her curves. While most of her dresses may be out of our reach, this collaboration with PrettyLittleThing makes some of her fashion choices attainable.

Just in time for fall, Draya Michele and PrettyLittleThing unveil a women’s collection that speaks to the motorcycle trend and promotes the values of inspiration and empowerment. The line will include bodycon dresses, micro skirts, gloves, cargo pants, mesh details, and more. It is perfect for dates, parties, brunches, and other fun events.

Draya is excited about her upcoming collaboration. She stated that she and the PrettyLittleThing retailer had an instant connection. “You know when you meet people, and you just connect with them right away? That’s how it is with the PLT team. I’ve been working with them for over a year now and when the idea came up to co-design a collection, I couldn’t say no. Our pieces are sexy, stylish, and very on trend – be proud of who you are and what you have! I can’t wait for everyone to try them,” Draya noted.

To view the full collection, click here.

