One of our favorite little sisters (in our head), Marsai Martin, is finally 18 and celebrated her big milestone birthday with an adorable Far Far Away themed birthday party that was certainly fit for a princess.

The beauty’s star studded event brought out some of our favorite celebrities including Kelly Rowland and Karrueche Tran who showed up in their best and turned up with the teen for her big day. Marsi certainly turned heads in the process, donning a custom emerald green look that was perfectly on theme for the event. Styled by Bryon Javar, the actress looked perfect as she arrived at her birthday in style, completely stealing the show in the fairy tale look. Javar shared the look on his IG Page, posting a Reel of the beauty modeling the ensemble to perfection.

“#TheRulesAreSimple this is 18 @marsaimartin #StyledByJavar Custom look: @dashonebydash” the post’s caption read. Check it out below.

We can’t believe our little sis is all grown up! Happy 18th birthday, Marsai!

Marsai Martin Celebrates Her 18th Birthday With A Star Studded Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com