Watch Queen Latifah Fight To Protect Her Family In New ‘End of the Road’ Trailer

This week (August 15), Netflix gave us our first look at its upcoming action-thriller ‘End of the Road‘ and to say it looks like a rollercoaster ride is an understatement.

The measures one will take to protect their family are explored in this Millicent Shelton directed film, set to hit Netflix on September 9. Here’s the synopsis of the film:

“In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids and her brother Reggie. After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now along in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive.” Sounds intriguing enough, right? You can watch the trailer below.

The ‘End of the Road’ also stars Chris Bridges (Fast & Furious series, Crash, Hustle & Flow), Mychala Faith Lee (Relish, The Greatest Inheritance, Camp), Shaun Dixon (Mission Impossible: Fallout, Holmes & Watson, Once Upon a Time in London) Frances Lee McCain (Back to the Future, Patch Adams, Footloose) and Beau Bridges (RocketMan, Max Payne, One Night in Miami).

The film was written by Christopher J. Moore (Meet the Browns, House of Payne) and David Loughery (Money Train, Lakeview Terrace, The Intruder). Mark Burg, Brad Kaplan and Tracey E. Edmonds took on producer responsibilities.

Give us your opinion of the trailer for ‘End of the Road.’ While we wait for the film to release, check out some of the newest content that Netflix has to offer!

