Megan Thee Stallion Seeking $1M In Damages From 1501 Certified Entertainment 

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion has added a $1 million bid for damages to her lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment. The rapper claims that the damages are due to her “entirely one-sided” recording contract as well as her claim that 1501 allegedly withheld payment for her share of the royalties on her music.

According to Rolling Stone, MTS says that her new album Traumazine fulfills her “unconscionable” agreement with the label and end what she describes as a “tortured” relationship with the Houston-based record label.

The amended filing is asking for a judge to declare that Traumazine and her October release, Something For Thee Hotties “both constitute an ‘album’ as defined in the parties’ recording agreement,’ and therefore Megan “has satisfied all option periods” in her contract signed in 2018.

1501 was founded by former MLB player Carl Crawford and the split with Megan Thee Stallion, nee Megan Pete, has been contentious on both sides. Crawford and the label declared that Something For Thee Hotties is not an “album” for various reasons and that MTS still owes the label “many millions” from her touring, endorsements, merchandising and acting opportunities.

The label has claimed that Megan was happy with the label until signing with Roc Nation as her management firm and allege that the renowned management company founded by Jay-Z sparked “acrimony” in their relationship with the rapper.

“When I got with Roc Nation, I got management – real management – and real lawyers,” Pete said in a March 2020 video posted on Twitter. “They were like, ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, damn, that’s crazy. No, I didn’t know.’”

Rolling Stone notes that in the new amended filing, Pete accuses 1501 of being responsible for a leak of the new album leaving her with “no choice” but to release the album early and claims that she has been “forced to hire forensic investigators to try to determine the source of the leaks.”

“There’s not a shred of evidence that we leaked Traumazine. I don’t even think my guys would know how to leak it. Nor can I think of a motive. We participate with Megan in the profits. Why would we want to do that? It’s coming completely out of left field,” Steven Zager, a partner at King & Spalding LLP in Austin, tells Rolling Stone.

Megan is due to be deposed in the case in mid-October and discovery in the case isn’t scheduled to close until next year meaning a trial may not take place until next spring.

















