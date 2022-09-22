Amy ‘Central Park Karen’ Cooper Loses Lawsuit Against Ex-Employer Who Fired Her Over Viral Video

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Y‘all remember Amy “Central Park Karen” Cooper, right? She’s the white woman who got caught on camera threatening to weaponize the police against bird-watcher Christian Cooper, who simply demanded that she leash her dog back in 2020. (They’re obviously not related but the fact that Cooper rhymes with pooper-scooper always gave me kind of a chuckle.) Well, Amy (the crappy Cooper) just lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer of illegally firing her and defaming her as a racist.

From NBC News:

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams on Wednesday rejected Amy Cooper’s claims that her former employer, investment management company Franklin Templeton, defamed her when it repeatedly said the firm did not tolerate racism.

Abrams further said Amy Cooper had failed to prove that she was fired due to her race or gender and without the kind of investigation that had once been conducted on allegations of another employee’s misconduct.

So, I wonder if Amy (the Karen Kooper) understands how cameras work. Because millions of people saw her literally threatening to tell the police “there’s an African American man threatening my life” with a clear emphasis on “African American.” That is very clear and demonstrable racism. You can’t claim you were being defamed when your job implied you performed an act of racism when viral video shows explicitly that you did.

Never mind the fact that Christian (the cordial Cooper) was clearly not threatening her life, which indicates that she was attempting to play up the big, scary Black guy stereotype for all it was worth. It’s almost as if she had seen all the stories about unarmed Black men being shot by cops and said, “Hey, I can use that.”

Amy (the KK-Kooper) said in her lawsuit that “the company’s statements suggested Franklin Templeton had access to undisclosed facts justifying its position that were not clear from the viral video of the incident,” NBC reported. This means she doesn’t understand that what was in the video did make her racism clear. It’s like she thinks using “African American” instead of any alternative slurs obscures the fact that she was trying to use Christian’s Blackness against him.

But regardless of what she thought, Judge Abrams wrote in her ruling that “nothing about Defendants’ May 26 Statement suggested that the opinions contained therein rested on facts undisclosed to the audience.”

The funny thing is that the argument being made by Amy (the call-the-cops Cooper) seemed to imply that there was additional evidence that she’s racist that wasn’t seen in the video. I’m obviously no legal expert, but that just seems like a strange hill to die on if you’re trying to prove you’re not racist.

But all’s well that ends well, I suppose. Amy (Candace Owens’ favorite Cooper) is just lucky that Christian (the congenial Cooper) was kind enough not to pursue charges against her. Maybe it’s time for her to become Cut-Your-Losses Cooper and quit while she’s ahead.

