Horseshoe Casino Files Application For Mobile Sports Betting

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Horseshoe Casino has filed its application for mobile sports betting just two weeks shy of the deadline.

Filed under the name CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC, Caesars Entertainment tweeted the news yesterday.

In a statement released on Twitter, Caesars Entertainment said:

“Today, we announced that Horseshoe Casino Baltimore filed an application for a mobile sports betting license that delivers on a longstanding promise to include a significant ownership interest by local women & minority partners. This is a true hometown application. We’re very pleased to have structured our application in a way that not only reflects our corporate mission to promote diversity, equity and inclusion but is consistent with the spirit of Maryland sports betting legislation, which seeks to create business ownership opportunities that otherwise might not exist,” said Caesars Digital President Eric Hession. “We look forward to working with our exceptional local partners and state regulators in hopes of soon providing Marylanders with a world-class online sports betting experience through the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.”

Last month, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission allowed the rolling approval of online sportsbook licenses instead of a universal start date. Any businesses and individuals pursuing a license will need to submit an application by Oct. 21. The committee may take up to 45 days to consider an application.

In addition, for Maryland’s application to be approved, there needs to be less than 60 applicants before the Oct. 21st deadline.

“We are confident Maryland regulators will find the ownership team outlined in our application well-qualified for mobile sports betting licensure,” said Horseshoe Casino Baltimore Senior Vice President and General Manager Randy Conroy. “The vast majority of the individuals included in our application have previously been approved for gaming licenses in the state, and we believe the credentials of Letha Christian – who is seeking her first Maryland gaming license – make her an ideal candidate for licensure.”

For more details on sports betting in Maryland, click here.

To read the full press release from Caesar’s Entertainment, click here.

RELATED: Gov. Larry Hogan Calls For State Committee To Approve Mobile Sports Betting By Start Of NFL Season

RELATED: Sports Betting Officially Begins at Horseshoe, Live!, and MGM National Harbor Casinos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Horseshoe Casino Files Application For Mobile Sports Betting appeared first on 92 Q.

Horseshoe Casino Files Application For Mobile Sports Betting was originally published on 92q.com