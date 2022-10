Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Plush Vodka

Business Description: “Let your spirit live in the taste of sophistication,”

Business Website: https://plushvodka.com/

Supreme Fitness

Business Description: “Coaching done the Supreme way.”

Business Website: https://linktr.ee/supreme.fit.training

Assedo Consulting (pronounced Ah-See-Doh)

Business Description: “A planning and public OUTREACH Firm focused on improving communities through engagement.”

Business Website: https://assedollc.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-11-2022] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com