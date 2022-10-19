HomeRyan's Rant

Ryan's Rant – Do You Name Your Car?

I know I’m not the only one that does this, name your car.
Not sure where the habit came from. but from my first car a 1980 Toyota corolla called the blue bomber I have always done it.
Over the years I had quite a few cars, so many I feel like I could’ve opened a used car lot.

I have done this for every car i have ever owned. Even if they were only around for a short time, they all got a name.
From my 1976 Datsun 280 zx which I called the Gold Marauder to a my 1988 Pontiac Fiero aka the white missile.
In college I had a few cars, one of them was a 1984 Audi 5000 that we called the boat.  That thing would just be floating on the road, felt like we were sailing on water. The Audi was great while it lasted if not for all the other problems like electrical issues. But it too got a name.
My 2012 Maxima was the black knight. My Ford Escape was the black box.
I’m starting to realize though that they didn’t have names like Tom, or Billy and all the names were in reference to the color of the car.
If you name your car you usually have a reason why you do, or a method to how you arrived at such a name.
But either way its not a bad thing to name your car.
Matter of fact a survey from capital one shows that 40% of Car Owners Name Their Vehicle.
I am not alone.
My next car, I want it to be a really nice one and after I pay it off, I’m going to name it MINE!

