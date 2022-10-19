Ryan’s Rant – Do You Name Your Car?

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

I know I’m not the only one that does this, name your car.

Not sure where the habit came from. but from my first car a 1980 Toyota corolla called the blue bomber I have always done it.

Over the years I had quite a few cars, so many I feel like I could’ve opened a used car lot.

I have done this for every car i have ever owned. Even if they were only around for a short time, they all got a name.

From my 1976 Datsun 280 zx which I called the Gold Marauder to a my 1988 Pontiac Fiero aka the white missile.

In college I had a few cars, one of them was a 1984 Audi 5000 that we called the boat. That thing would just be floating on the road, felt like we were sailing on water. The Audi was great while it lasted if not for all the other problems like electrical issues. But it too got a name.

My 2012 Maxima was the black knight. My Ford Escape was the black box.

I’m starting to realize though that they didn’t have names like Tom, or Billy and all the names were in reference to the color of the car.

If you name your car you usually have a reason why you do, or a method to how you arrived at such a name.

But either way its not a bad thing to name your car.

Matter of fact a survey from capital one shows that 40% of Car Owners Name Their Vehicle.

I am not alone.

My next car, I want it to be a really nice one and after I pay it off, I’m going to name it MINE!