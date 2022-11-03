Baltimore City Looking To Fill 1,000 Election Judge Openings

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re just a few days shy of Election Day 2022 and Baltimore City is in need of Election Judges.

Officials say the city is still short about 1,000 judges needed to run every polling location smoothly on Nov. 8.

Election judges work from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to assist with checking in votes, greeting voters, assisting those with disabilities, and other related duties.

Additionally, election judges are paid $200 with an additional $20 for training.

For more information on how to become a judge, click here.

