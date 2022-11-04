Chef Gordon Ramsay Opens New Restaurant On The Wharf

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The notorious chef from hell…well Hell’s Kitchen has made his mark on DC! ‘Fish & Chips At The Wharf’ is now open and the city had a lot of fun with the world renowned chef on The Wharf!

Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant Fish & Chips is a “fast-casual, British-style eatery serving fish & chips, shrimp, chicken and hand-crafted shakes”. The 665 Wharf Street Southwest location is the 3rd in this franchise with other locations in Orlando, Las Vegas and coming soon, New York City.

Fish & Chips at The Wharf opened on October 25th and Chef Ramsay came in town this Wednesday for a little friendly competition with Mayor Bowser as they teamed up to whip up one of the signature shakes on the menu. Checkout the video below…

Have you tried the food here? Checkout the menu here and et us know what you think!

