Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

it’s the night before Election Day, and thousands of Marylanders across the state will soon be heading to the polls to cast their vote.

To make the process smooth, here are a few things to note before you head out:

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. To find your assigned voting place, click here.

NOTE: Voting centers in Maryland are accessible to voters with disabilities.

Click here for important Election Day Questions.

RELATED: Maryland 2022 Election Guide

RELATED: Ballot Drop Boxes For 2022 General Election Now Available

RELATED: Goucher Poll Finds Most Marylanders Plan To Vote In Favor Of Legalizing Marijuana

Below are sample ballots for Baltimore City and Baltimore County:

BALTIMORE COUNTY

BALTIMORE CITY

For more information on candidates on the ballots and to make an informed decision, click here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Maryland Election 2022: What To Know Before Heading To The Polls appeared first on 92 Q.

Maryland Election 2022: What To Know Before Heading To The Polls was originally published on 92q.com