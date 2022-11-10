Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott along with other Baltimore City leaders are expected to unveil their plan on how to address issues with squeegee workers on city streets.

Last week, parts of the plan were released including a guaranteed income program that was met with some criticism. However, it is unclear if the proposed ideas will be a part of the final plan.

The news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m and police commissioner Michael Harrison and State’s Attorney-Elect Ivan Bates are not expected to be at the news conference.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The post Baltimore City Leaders Expected To Unveil Squeegee Plan Thursday appeared first on 92 Q.

