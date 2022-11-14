Mobile Sports Betting Could Launch In Maryland By Thanksgiving

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s some news that could brighten up your Monday: Maryland bettors could possibly be able to bet online before Thanksgiving!

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) will hold a license award meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, during which it will consider awarding licenses to 10 mobile sports wagering entities including:

Arundel Amusements (Bingo World)

BetMGM Maryland Sports LLC

Crown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings)

CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore)

Greenmount OTB LLC

Long Shot’s LLC

Maryland Stadium Sub LLC (Washington Commanders)

PENN Maryland OSB LLC (Hollywood Casino Perryville)

PPE Maryland Mobile LLC (Live! Casino and Hotel)

Riverboat on the Potomac

In a statement released by Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday:

“Today, we are proud to report that sports fans can finally plan for the official launch of mobile sports betting in the State of Maryland. To reach this point, we have had to overcome countless legal, political and bureaucratic delays that threatened to push back the launch past the Super Bowl next year. It was completely unacceptable to me, and we spent months pressing for decisive action. Thanks to those efforts, and after repeated interventions by our administration, we now anticipate the launch of mobile sports betting this month, and we are cautiously optimistic that it will be in time for Thanksgiving.”

He also added:

“I want to thank everyone at the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Agency for their work to help us accelerate the process, and we look forward to a successful launch very soon.”

NOTE: Those companies that are awarded licenses by SWARC on Wednesday will not be permitted to immediately begin taking wagers and each individual business is working with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff to complete operational requirements.

Additionally, after SWARC has awarded licenses, Maryland Lottery and Gaming will identify an initial start date.

“Our staff has been in continuous contact with these mobile sports wagering businesses, and has already guided them through many of the necessary steps,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “The last hurdle is for them to have controlled demonstrations, and SWARC’s awards of licenses on Wednesday would clear the way for that to happen.”

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming also added that before sportsbooks are permitted to launch, they must successfully complete controlled demonstrations of their systems and procedures, which involves accepting wagers at specific dates and times approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

The post Mobile Sports Betting Could Launch In Maryland By Thanksgiving appeared first on 92 Q.

