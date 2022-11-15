Ricky Dillard, Erica Campbell, and Tye Tribbett Among Nominees For 2023 Grammy Awards

CLOSE
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards are in and some of our favorite gospel artists among the list!
The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.
Below are the nominations for the gospel music categories! Congratulations to everyone nominated.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- PositiveErica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
- When I PrayDOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
- KingdomMaverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
- The Better BenedictionPJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
- Get UpTye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
- So GoodDOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
- For God Is With Usfor KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
- Fear Is Not My FutureMaverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
- Holy ForeverChris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
- Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
- Die To LiveMaranda Curtis
- Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)Ricky Dillard
- ClarityDOE
- One DeluxeMaverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- All Things NewTye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- LionElevation Worship
- BreatheMaverick City Music
- Life After DeathTobyMac
- AlwaysChris Tomlin
- My JesusAnne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
- Let’s Just Praise The LordGaither Vocal Band
- Confessio – Irish American RootsKeith & Kristyn Getty
- The Willie Nelson FamilyWillie Nelson
- 2:22Karen Peck & New River
- The Urban HymnalTennessee State University Marching Band
To see other nomination categories, click here!
Ricky Dillard, Erica Campbell, and Tye Tribbett Among Nominees For 2023 Grammy Awards was originally published on praisebaltimore.com