We’re in the season of Thanksgiving and it’s time to check out all of our beloved holiday programs.
The Stellars announced from now until Dec. 31, they are airing a new holiday program: The Stellar Thanksgiving Special!
The special will be hosted by Pastor Mike Jr. and JaQuetta McClure, coming to a city near you!
To find out more and to see when it air in your area, click here.
The Stellar Thanksgiving Special Airing This Holiday Season was originally published on praisebaltimore.com